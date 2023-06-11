5 members of dacoit gang arrested in Karimganj, arms recovered

Karimganj, June 11: Karimganj police led by SP Partha Pratim Das apprehended a five-member gang of dacoits from Kayasthagram area during a massive operation on Saturday night.

According to sources, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of the dacoits, the Karimganj Police launched an operation at the Kayasthagram area by closing all entrance gates of Assam-Agartola railway line. Sources said that the police received prior information that the group of dacoits were up to a major robbery.

Reportedly, many illegal arms and ammunition including five fire arms, several rounds of ammunition, three hand-made guns and two pistols were seized from the group of dacoits.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Haque, Monir Uddin, Zamir Uddin and Halim Uddin, all are the inhabitants of Karimganj district.





