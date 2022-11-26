5 from Assam bag the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Guwahati, Nov 26: The Sangeet Natak Akademi has announced the names of the winners for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 on Friday. Among the list featuring 168 winners, Sattriya dancer Ranjumoni Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia, director Abinash Sharma, theatre artist Gunindra Nath Ojha and folk artist Prashanna Gogoi bagged the coveted award from Assam.

For the year 2019, Sattriya dancer Ranjumoni Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia, director Abinash Sharma were announced as the recipients of the award. Meanwhile, theatre artist Gunindra Nath Ojha and folk artist Prashanna Gogoi were declared recipients of the award for the year 2020.

The Akademi also named 10 artists who have been selected for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship following its general council meeting at New Delhi. Notably, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is considered as the highest Indian recognition given to people in the field of performing arts. The award consists of a citation, an angavastram (a shawl), a tamrapatra (a brass plaque) and a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000.