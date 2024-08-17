5 Assamese movies shine at 70th National Film Awards; here are the exciting details

Five films from Assam—three feature films and two non-feature films—were recognised at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2024. The feature films Emuthi Puthi (A Very Fishy Trip), Sikaisal (If Only Trees Could Talk), and Xunyota (Void) won the Rajat Kamal Award, while the non-feature films Birubala: Witch to Padmashri and Hargila: The Greater Adjutant Stork received special mention certificates.

Guwahati, Aug 17:

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the winners and wrote on the micro-blogging site, saying, “Your contributions in taking Assamese cinema to new heights are well appreciated.”

Emuthi Puthi (A Very Fishy Trip)

Directed by emerging filmmaker Kulanandini Mahanta, this film has been selected as the Best Assamese Film of 2024. The story revolves around a teenager, Ritika, who lives with her mother and grandmother. Notably, the entire movie was shot on a phone. Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Pratibha Chaudhary, the lead actress, said, “It feels good to receive such an award.” When asked if she expected such significant recognition, she replied, “While shooting the movie, I did expect it to be a huge hit because you get that vibe when you’re working on something special.” Both the producer and director of the film will receive Rs 2 lakh each as part of the recognition.

Sikaisal (If Only Trees Could Talk)

This film also secured the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Tiwa Film. The producer, Imaging Media, and director, Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah, expressed their happiness over the recognition. “We worked really hard on this movie. We shot it in West Karbi Anglong, and it took nearly six to seven years to complete. The film sheds light on how education plays a crucial role in people’s lives and features the story of a teacher.” Dr. Baruah also mentioned that the film received the Best Jury Mention award at the Calcutta Film Festival and has been screened nationally and internationally. “It feels great that people have appreciated our work. This movie focuses on the Tiwa community and features non-actors, which is a huge achievement for the cast and crew.”

Xunyota (Void)

Xunyota was awarded the Rajat Kamal for Best Short Film. Directed by Nabapan Deka, lead actor Hemanta Debnath shared on a popular social networking site, “Thank you to the 70th National Film Awards for honoring us with the Best Short Film award. I’m extremely thankful to producer Hiranmoy Pronu and director Nabapan Deka. Gratitude to everyone who made this film a success.”

Hargila: The Greater Adjutant Stork

Directed by IPS officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the film focuses on the conservation of the Hargila and the work of wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman. Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “I want to dedicate and share this moment with those involved in the conservation of Hargila, which was once on the verge of extinction.”

Birubala: Witch to Padmashri

Produced by Aimee Baruah Production Society and directed by Aimee Baruah, this film highlights the inspiring life of Padmashri Birubala Rabha, the anti-witch hunting activist from Goalpara. Rabha, renowned for her tireless fight against witch hunting in Assam, passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer. Honored with the Padma Shri by the Centre in 2021, Rabha was also a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005.