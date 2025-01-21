4th Kokrajhar Literary festival to commence on February 1

Kokrajhar, Jan 21: The much-anticipated fourth Kokrajhar Literary Festival is scheduled to take place from February 1-3 at the Bodofa Cultural Complex Chandamari in Kokrajhar. This three-day event promises a vibrant amalgamation of literature, culture, and peace-building initiatives, aiming to foster unity and understanding through the arts.

Gobinda Boro, the Working President of the organising committee, emphasised that the festival's objective of bridging people, cultures, and literature while promoting a message of peace.

"This year's festival is expected to be a grand affair, featuring a distinguished lineup of both international and national guests, scholars, and literary specialists," he said.

Bodo also informed that Sharingain Longkumer, the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, will grace the event as the chief guest, adding a distinguished presence to the festival's proceedings.

This year, the festival's itinerary includes various panel discussions, poetry readings, and podcasts across multiple sessions, offering a platform for intellectual exchange and creative expression.

With confirmations from nine international guests and sixty national participants, alongside over a hundred other attendees, the event is set to be a significant gathering for literary enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs.

A unique aspect of this year's festival is the reconciliation programme, where esteemed guests will share their perspectives on transitioning from conflict to reconciliation, contributing to the festival's overarching theme of peace.

Furthermore, the rich cultural heritage of the Bodofa will be prominently showcased and deliberated upon, enriching the guests' understanding and appreciation of the region's traditions.