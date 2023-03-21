4th Asian Kho-Kho Championship kickstarts in Assam

Guwahati, March 21: Under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India, the fourth Asian Kho-Kho Championship is underway in Assam.

The tournament began on March 20 at the playground of the Tamulpur Higher Secondary School and it will conclude on March 23.

Furthermore, the Assam Kho Kho Association, with assistance from the BTR administration, is hosting the competition.

Notably around ten countries are taking part in the tournament.







