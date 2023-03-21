84 years of service to the nation
Assam

4th Asian Kho-Kho Championship kickstarts in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
4th Asian Kho-Kho Championship kickstarts in Assam
Guwahati, March 21: Under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India, the fourth Asian Kho-Kho Championship is underway in Assam.

The tournament began on March 20 at the playground of the Tamulpur Higher Secondary School and it will conclude on March 23.

Furthermore, the Assam Kho Kho Association, with assistance from the BTR administration, is hosting the competition.

Notably around ten countries are taking part in the tournament.



The Assam Tribune


