4th APTF Battalion suspended for troops misfiring

Barpeta, Nov 6: In an recent order issued by the Governor, it is stated that during a recent visit of the Chief minister, some of the police rifles misfired during the gun salute, which turned very embarrassing to the dignitaries and everyone present there.

It has been found that the commandant of the 4th Assam Police Task Force Battalion (APTF Bn) , Howly, Barpeta, was responsible for overseeing the arrangements of gun salute in that respective event.

The notice stated that the incident of misfiring reflected the irresponsible behaviour of Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant of the 4th APTF Bn, Howly, Barpeta.

The incident occurred at the Chief Minister's recent visit to Barpeta where the ceremony of gun salute was conducted, during the death of Barpeta Burha Satriya Basista Dev Sharma.



The misfire is termed as embarrassing to the people present there, in the mentioned notice .



As per the report, Mukut Rabha, Commandant of 4th APTF Bn, has been suspended under Rule 6 (1) (a) of the Assam service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

