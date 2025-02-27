₹4.91 lakh crore investment confirmed; no unrealistic commitments: CM

Guwahati, Feb 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after the conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0 on Wednesday, mentioned that the state has been able to attract investments to the tune of Rs 4.91 lakh crore.

Sarma said the event was a "defining moment" in the state's history, and it will be a "new Assam from tomorrow."

"We have been able to attract investments to the tune of Rs 4.91 lakh crore. We had received proposals worth over Rs 6 lakh crore, but we decided to limit it. We were conscious and ensured that there is no MoU that we cannot translate into reality," Sarma said.

Describing Advantage Assam 2.0 as an "outcome-orientated event," Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today said three Ts - Tea, Tourism and Trade - and 3 Is Infrastructure, Investment and Industry - will give new direction to Assam's development journey.

"Normally, such announcements are exaggerated. But I am happy that the Assam government has decided to go with practical projects that can be implemented. This integrity of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a speciality. It will give momentum to the strides Assam is making, taking it to new heights," said Goyal, addressing the valedictory session of the second edition of the investment summit.

Stating that Assam needs to push for high-value tourism, Goyal said, "We need tourists who will not destroy the environment and boost economic activity."

"I have given some suggestions to the Chief Minister to focus on areas like infrastructure and tourism. But he is already working on them," he said.

Goyal announced that a permanent exhibition cum convention centre will be set up in Assam.

"It will be on the lines of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi where the G20 summit was held. It will be a joint venture between the State government and Centre," the Union Minister said. Showering praises on the quality and popularity of Assam tea, Goyal asserted that the State and the Centre needs to work to promote the tea industry.

"In the budget, the Central government had announced 50 new tourism destinations and 100 industrial hubs. They will be given to states in challenge mode. Looking at Assam's beauty and natural biodiversity, it will be ahead in the race, and open future opportunities," he said, adding that the 'double engine government' will provide cent per cent cooperation and support.

Goyal also said the State had immense opportunities in labour-oriented sectors like toys and leather goods, besides basic industries like pharma, power, steel and cement.

"I am sure Assam can be a dependable State. We can believe in it, as a State which takes democratic values to the grassroots and thinks about the last mile person. Assam is Centre's trusted partner in progress," he said, urging the youth to leverage and take advantage of the State's potential.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the government will work together with the investors to take forward the proposals. "The doors of the government and officers will be always open," he said.

Referring to the State's decadal growth rate of 12 per cent and 66 per cent decrease in crime rate, he said Assam is now ready for a new journey.

"Slowly, we are beginning to realise our dreams. Forty eight million chips will be exported from Jagiroad from November onwards. The State will proudly host the country's first biorefinery. Pepsi is bringing in a lot of opportunities to agriculturists. By July-August, the new airport terminal will be ready and by September the Guwahati- North Guwahati bridge will be opened. We are entering a new era of development," he said.

By

Staff Reporter