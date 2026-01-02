49 selected for DGP’s gold commendation, 424 silver medals for 2025

Guwahati, Jan 2: Altogether 49 officers and personnel of Assam Police and sister organizations have been chosen for the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Gold) for the year 2025, for their outstanding meritorious work.

Similarly, a total of 424 officers and personnel were chosen for the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Silver) for the year 2025.

According to an official notification, altogether 12 officials of Indian Army, CRPF and Assam Rifles have also been selected for the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Silver).

The awardees of DGP’s Commendation Medal (Gold) included Special DG (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, special ADG (SB) Hiren Chandra Nath, ADGP (V&AC) Assam and Director of Fire and Emergency Service Surendra Kumar, IGP (L&O) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Logistics) V Siva Prasad Ganjala, IGP (T&AP) Vivek Raj Singh, IGP (Ops) Jitmol Doley, IGP (Security) Imdadul Hussain Bora, IGP (Border) Devojyoti Mukherjee, Commissioner of Guwahati Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (SB) Ratna Singha and others.

Among the recipients of the DGP’s Commendation Medal (Silver) were Managing Director of APHC Lachit Barua, IGP (Administration) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP Home Guards and Civil Defence Arabinda Kalita, Director of Forensic Science and Laboratory Robin Kumar, Commandant of 13th APBn Debasish Sharma, Sr Superintendent of Police (Fire Service) Dr Sadeque Ali Ahmed, DCP (Traffic) Guwahati Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (East) Guwahati Mrinal Deka, and SSP Cyber Crime-II CID Saurav Jyoti Saikia, among others.

The Silver medal awardees from central armed forces included Brig Avaneesh Chambial, Commander, 73 Mountain Brigade, Brig Sarabjeet Singh, DIG, Sector Assam Rifles, Colonel Kishan Bal P, Commandant, 23 Assam Rifles, Colonel Imliakum Keitzar, Commanding Officer, 42 Assam Rifles, Colonel Neelesh Bhardwaj of 29 Assam Rifles, and Assistant Commandant Sandeep of 147 Battalion CRPF, besides other officers.