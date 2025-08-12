49 & counting: Eight new co-districts open in Assam, two more on August 13

Guwahati/Jorhat, August 12: Assam, on Tuesday, created 10 new co-districts, taking the total in the state to 49.

The new units are Boko–Chhaygaon and Palashbari in Kamrup, Borsola and Rangapara in Sonitpur, Mariani and Teok in Jorhat, Makum and Digboi in Tinsukia, Dholai in Cachar, and Dudhnoi in Goalpara.

Eight of these co-districts were inaugurated on Tuesday, with the remaining two to follow on Wednesday.

The initiative, officials said, is aimed at bringing essential services closer to citizens, improving administrative efficiency, and strengthening the delivery of public welfare schemes.

In Jorhat, state Cabinet Minister Atul Bora inaugurated the Teok Co-District Commissioner’s Office at Kenduguri, calling it the fulfilment of a long-standing public demand.

“This is the result of the community’s determination. The Chief Minister had earlier announced the creation of Teok co-district, and today, I have been entrusted with the responsibility to open its office. The co-district will function on par with a full-fledged district, ensuring better services for the public,” Bora said.

He explained that the formation of co-districts follows changes in constituency boundaries.

“In Jorhat district, there will now be two additional sub-districts — Teok and Mariani. The Jorhat, Dergaon, and Mariani constituencies have been reorganised to facilitate their creation. Our aim is to simplify administrative processes and make government services more accessible,” he added.

Bora also said preparations are under way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on September 8, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate the Numaligarh Refinery’s ethanol project and address a public meeting in Golaghat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said, reviewed the arrangements at the Assam Police Convention Centre in Dergaon today and directed officials to ensure timely completion.

Officials noted that the formation of the 10 co-districts is expected to strengthen local governance, improve service accessibility, and accelerate development across the state.

In the first phase of the exercise, 39 co-districts were inaugurated on October 4 and 5 last year.

Co-districts have jurisdiction over land revenue matters, developmental works, welfare schemes, magisterial functions, food and civil supplies, administrative affairs, panchayat and rural development, and disaster management.

