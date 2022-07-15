84 years of service to the nation
Assam

477 kg marijuana seized by Karbi Anglong police

By Correspondent
477 kg marijuana seized by Karbi Anglong police
Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana during a joint stop-and-search operation today.


According to reports, the seizure was made during a joint stop-and-search operation, launched by the police based on specific inputs, at Khakrajan under Barpathar police station of Karbi Anglong.


A massive consignment of marijuana was seized and a person was arrested in connection with it at Barpathar (Silonijan) under Bokajan subdivision. The arrested person has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav.


A team of police force under SI (UB) Dipen Barua, officer in-charge at Barpathar, SI (UB) Kulendra Nath, ASI Bidya Borah and troopers of C20 CRPF camp in Bokajan set up a checkpoint at which the seizure was made.

According to reports at around 6.30 am in the morning, a truck coming from Dimapur was intercepted and during the thorough frisking as many as 46 packets of cannabis was recovered and its weight was 477 kg. Its market value is expected to be more than worth Rs 50 lakh, police sources said.


Correspondent


