47 pilgrims from Dibrugarh to undertake Haj among 2,569 from Assam on April 18

Dibrugarh, Feb 17: As many as 47 pilgrims from Dibrugarh district will undertake the sacred Haj pilgrimage this year, joining thousands of devotees from across Assam on the spiritual journey to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The first batch of pilgrims from the State will depart from Guwahati on April 18.

According to information received from Central Haj Committee chairman Alhaj Nekibuzzaman, a total of 2,569 pilgrims from Assam will travel for Haj this year.

Of these, 47 pilgrims are from Dibrugarh district, including 28 men and 19 women.

The pilgrims will fly directly from Guwahati to Medina on Indian Airlines flights over a five-day schedule.

In comparison, 27 pilgrims from Dibrugarh district performed Haj in 2025, indicating a significant rise in participation this year.

Seat allotment under the government quota for Dibrugarh pilgrims will be conducted on February 12 at the John Berry White Seminar Hall.

Notably, for the first time in the district, medical screening tests were conducted on February 9 at Naharkatia instead of the Dibrugarh Eidgah.

As per information, 16 officials will accompany the pilgrims as inspectors and assistants to ensure smooth arrangements in Mecca and Medina.

After completing the 46-day Haj rituals, the pilgrims will begin their return journey on June 2 from Jeddah International Airport to Guwahati.