407-year-old Durga Puja begins at Bogribari Mahamaya Temple in BTC

Gauripur, Sept 30: The 407-year-old Durga Puja at the historic Mahamaya temple of Bogribari, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), commenced on Sunday with observance of all the traditional rituals.

Besides Durga Puja, Chandi Puja, Sandhi Puja, Marai Puja, and Padma Puja are also being performed. Each day, Goddess Durga will be worshipped by offering 1,000 bel leaves at Her feet. Hundreds of animals and birds, including goats and buffaloes, will also be sacrificed.

Each day, thousands of devotees will assemble before the temple and offer prayers seeking Goddess Durga s blessings and then partake of prasad.

According to legend, Hatibar Chaudhury, the zaminder of the Royal Bogribari Estate, had started performing Durga Puja on the temple premises 407 years ago. Subsequently, successive management committees of the temple complex have been performing this Durga Puja without a break.

A large number of goats and buffaloes are expected to be sacrificed, especially during the Navami Puja. As per tradition, the idol of Goddess Durga in the temple is not immersed on Dashami.

A number of invited troupes are scheduled to sing songs based on the stories of the Padma Purana. Like previous years, more than a lakh of devotees are expected to take part in the historic Durga Puja this time as well, informed Pradip Bhattacharjya, priest of the temple.

Meanwhile, the Akalbodhan Durga Puja started from Sunday at Rakhalpat village situated along the Indo-Bangladesh border near the Sonahat border camp of the BSF under the Golokganj revenue circle.

Instead of the traditional idol of Devi Durga, the idol of the Goddess has been made with Ram and Lakshman besides Her and Hanuman sitting with folded hands near Her feet.

It may be mentioned that late Amiya Kumar Prodhani, son of late Kailash Chandra Prodhani, zaminder of the Golokganj Sub-Royal Estate, had started the Akalbodhan Durga Puja in 1967. After his death, the people of the village have regularly been celebrating the Akalbodhan Durga Puja with fervour and gaiety.