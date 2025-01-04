400 workers rendered jobless as Hatijan Tea Estate lockout continues

Dibrugarh, Jan. 4: Hundreds of plantation workers and their dependents are facing financial insecurity following lockout in Hatijan tea estate under Duliajan Police Station in the district since December 31, 2024. About four hundred workers whose only source of income is toiling in the tea garden have been rendered jobless due to the lockout.

However, senior trade union leader Bansilal Sahu of Tingrai branch of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) is optimistic that the issue will be settled amicably.

"Plantation workers do not subscribe to violent ways of protest. History is a testimony that tea garden workers along with their employers have co-existed for over 200 years of the tea industry. A few workers indeed turned aggressive in a fit of anger and assaulted the garden manager as shown in one of the video footage over some disagreement but all have shown remorse now. Like any other sporadic incident, this is also an isolated instance. All workers are willing to give in writing to ensure a peaceful environment conducive for work in the tea estate," he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that a section of workers engaged in the garden were distressed with the management over their allotted work. They protested allegedly after workers were demanded to do the pruning job over and beyond their usual extent of work on December 30, 2024. The disagreement reportedly turned violent in which a few workers dragged out the manager from his office and assaulted him but other workers reportedly rescued him.

Citing lawlessness, the management expressed a deep sense of insecurity and informed workmen via a 'notice of lockout' that they are unable to function with authority, safety and dignity and hence suspended all operations till peace is restored and normalcy prevails. The management has also mentioned that the workers will not be entitled to wages and rations during the suspension of operations.

Antony Hemrom, the secretary of the garden unit of ACMS told The Assam Tribune that all workers have signed a resolution, stating that such violence will not be repeated and all will ensure peace and safety in the garden.

"The resolution will be submitted to the Assistant Labour Commissioner in Dibrugarh for furthering the conciliation meeting with the tea garden management so that the lockout is withdrawn at the earliest," he said.

