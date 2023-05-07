400 more people from Manipur takes shelter in Cachar 

Cachar, May 7: In an interesting development, at least 400 more people from violence torn Manipur have come over to Cachar district to seek shelter. Md. Achab Uddin, the legislator from Manipur's Jiribam district visited the shelter camps in Cachar district wherein people from violence hit Manipur have been sheltered since the past two days owing to the turmoil in the neighbouring state.

Sharing his thoughts with the media, the legislator claimed, “I had been to the violence hit areas. People left their home mostly due to rumours.

Our Chief Minister N Biren Singh is constantly monitoring the developments and steps are being taken to control the situation. The Indian Army is dealing with the situation effectively. I want to assure the residents of Manipur that situation will soon be normalised and they can return in the next few days."

Meanwhile, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that so far 1,500 resident from Manipur have been sheltered in the camps over here and all care is being taken for them with food and other necessary essentials including medical attention for the minor's even.



On the other hand, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy also visited the shelter camps in Lakhipur constituency wherein he met with Assam Rifles DIG, Assam Police DIG(SR) and other officials. During his visit he assured that situation in the neighbouring state is gradually calming down and hoped that the people from Manipur could likely return to their homes in the next few days. He informed that the Central government is keep a close watch on the developments.



In view of the ethnic unrest in Manipur, Government of Assam has set up multiple refugee camps to provide safe shelter to displaced people. All necessary amenities are being made available to ensure that the basic needs of the displaced people are met. It is heartening to see that the Government of Assam is taking swift action to provide assistance and support to those in need at this hour of distress," the MP mentioned.