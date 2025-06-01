400 mm rainfall in 48 hours submerges Silchar; schools turn relief camps

Silchar, June 1: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days has triggered severe urban flooding across Silchar, causing widespread disruption and hardship for residents.

Numerous areas including Sonai Road, Link Road, CR Avenue, the National Highway junction near Silchar Medical College and Hospital, NIT Silchar, Assam University Silchar, Das Colony, Bilpar, and Public School Road were submerged, with residents wading through waterlogged streets and alleys.

Low-lying areas were particularly affected, forcing people to seek shelter. Many were seen queuing up outside schools that were turned into makeshift relief camps since Sunday afternoon.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the revenue circles of Silchar Sadar, Udharbond, Sonai, and Lakhipur are among the worst affected.

Citizens across Silchar, particularly from Sonai Road, questioned the effectiveness of newly constructed drainage systems.

They blamed the authorities for raising road levels by up to 1.5 metres, alleging that it has caused severe water stagnation in adjacent lanes and by lanes.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development Department, Kaushik Rai, along with Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, visited the relief camps and interacted with affected residents.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, MLA Chakraborty said the the region received over 400 mm of rainfall in just two days. "The waterlogging is because of clogged and overflowing exit canals across the city," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam University Silchar has postponed all Under Graduate, Four Year Under Graduate, and Post Graduate theory examinations, including BEd practicals and LLB papers scheduled for June 2 and 3.

Controller of Examinations Dr. Suprabir Dutta Roy issued a notification on Sunday, stating that revised dates would be announced soon.

Amid the downpour, the water level of the Barak River crossed the danger mark of 19.83 metres at Annapurna Ghat at 9 am on Sunday.

According to the Water Resources Department, the water level rose to 20.92 metres by 3 pm. However, the rate of increase, which was 41 cm per hour at 11 am, has now slowed to 4 cm per hour by 1 pm, providing a slight respite.