40 injured after bus hits roadside tree in Assam’s Dhubri

Guwahati, July 4: In a tragic incident, at least 40 persons were injured in a road accident after the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside tree in Dhubri district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, locals said that the bus was at a considerable amount of speed and due to heavy rain; the driver lost control and hit the roadside tree.

However, there were no fatalities reported till now.

All the injured persons were sent to the Chapar Primary Health Centre for medical assistance. Few people who were grievously injured were referred to a hospital in Bongaigaon.