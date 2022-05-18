40 highlands constructed for protection of animals during floods: Parimal Suklabaidya

Guwahati, May 18: At least 40 highlands have been constructed by the Assam Government for the convenience of animals during the floods in the State.

While speaking to the media, Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya confirmed that the forest department has initiated the preparedness to protect animals dealing with ongoing floods in Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and around 40 highlands were successfully completed.

He also added that necessary measures have been taken for the convenience of the on-duty officials deployed for rescue operations in Kaziranga.

According to a bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 96,697 people were affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district, till Tuesday.

As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles were affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland.