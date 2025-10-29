‘40 days, still no truth’: Gogoi says SIT hounding CM’s critics in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Oct 29: The political tussle over the investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg intensified on Wednesday, with state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi launching a sharp attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Speaking at a joining programme in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had failed to make any substantial progress even after more than a month.

“Over 40 days have passed, and we still don’t know how Zubeen Garg died,” Gogoi said, urging the government not to “target innocent people, intellectuals, artists, and opposition leaders” under the guise of the SIT probe.

“Instead of uncovering the truth, the SIT is being misused to harass activists and critics of the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Issuing a warning to the ruling BJP, Gogoi remarked, “After five months, their party will be out of power. They will have to live among the greater Assamese society, so they must be mindful of their actions today.”

Calling the government’s public stance on the issue “a hollow show of sympathy”, the Congress leader added, “They shout ‘Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen’, but what the people get is selective justice. The powerful are protected while the truth is buried.”

Gogoi said the Congress, if elected in 2026, would reopen the case and ensure court-monitored investigations supervised from outside Assam.

“No matter how influential the accused may be, justice will reach every person wronged under this government,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) intensified its attack through a formal statement, citing two letters submitted to the Gauhati High Court by Advocate Reetam Singh, APCC spokesperson and General Secretary of its legal cell.

The letters sought the recusal of Advocate General Devajit Saikia and Director of Prosecution Makhan Phukan from cases involving influential accused, citing “serious conflicts of interest”.

The APCC further alleged interference in the investigation into Garg’s death, claiming that evidence leaks and alleged links between senior legal officers and key suspects had “compromised” the probe.