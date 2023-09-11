85 years of service to the nation
Assam

4-year-old toddler killed by father in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
4-year-old toddler killed by father in Assam
Representative image

Guwahati, Sept 11: In a macabre act, a 4-year-old toddler was allegedly killed by his father at a tea estate near Kurkuri village in Cachar district of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Raju Munda who was in an inebriated state and started a fight with his wife.

Following the fight, Raju assaulted his wife and later went towards the sleeping baby. He then suffocated the toddler with a blanket and allegedly killed him.

Police reached the site and sent the baby for post-mortem reports. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene before police arrived.

An operation to arrest the accused father is on.

The Assam Tribune


X