4 persons including minor electrocuted in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Sept 5: Four persons, including a minor, were electrocuted at Bilaipur in Hailakandi district on Sunday night. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent to the SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi town for post mortem. The deceased have been identified as Sufiyan Ahmed Sheikh, 40, Husnara Begum Sheikh, 30, Jahid Hussain Sheikh, 23 and a minor, aged 4, of Bilaipur, about 20 kms from here. The incident occurred when a minor of the family came in contact with a live electric wire in front of their house. The minor's father and mother died immediately after touching the minor in an attempt to rescue the child. Another neighbour also died while saving the three of Sheikh family.

A leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti in Hailakandi, Jahir Uddin Laskar demanded the payment of compensation to the families immediately. The district administration sources informed that an inquiry has been initiated and the next of kin would be compensated as per government rules.