4 people detained following attack on bank manager in Assam

Hailakandi, Sept 28: In a significant development, police have taken four individuals into custody on Thursday in connection with the assault on a bank manager in Hailakandi district of Assam.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamir Daptari Baruah, disclosed that the detained individuals are currently undergoing intensive interrogation.

Furthermore, the police have initiated a manhunt operation to apprehend the prime suspect responsible for the incident.

The incident occurred after Tunkhansiam Paite, the manager of the Nutanbazar branch of Punjab National Bank, was brutally attacked by a group of assailants around 8 pm on Wednesday.

This unfortunate event unfolded as he was returning to his residence from the bank. Paite was swiftly rushed to Hailakandi's SK Roy Civil Hospital and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for critical care.

Police officials visited the scene of the incident, where they assured the public that stringent action would be taken against those responsible.