4 killed as thunderstorm and lightning wreak havoc in Dhubri, over 250 villages affected by floods

Dhubri, May 21: Extreme weather conditions followed by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning have claimed 4 lives in Dhubri district.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have informed that lightning in the last few days has claimed the life of one 45 year old Rahmot Ali of Suapata Pt-IV village under Bilasipara revenue circle. While one Ismail Hussain of Kachua Gaon also under Bilasipara revenue circle died due to thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening a boat carrying three passengers drowned in Dhirbill near Chapar. Among the passengers body of 48-year-old Rahima and 4-year-old Mofida Khatun were found in a rescue operation by a team of SDRF and Fire and Essential service, Chapar. However another passenger 55 year old Rahim Baskh could not be traced out.

Water level of different rivers flowing through the district has been rising, however, they are yet to cross the danger level. According to DDMA, 281 villages in the district have been affected by floods. 91 villages in Athani Circle, 38 villages in Chapar Circle, 34 villages in Dhubri circle, 52 villages in Gauripur circle and 10 villages in Gopalganj circle has been inundated. Over 5974.33 hectares of crop areas have been flooded.

Soil erosion in the district of Dhubri is also creating devastation. Under the Agomoni circle, Bholarkhas and Kaimari Pt-1 villages are facing erosion caused by the river Gangadhar.

Under Bilasipara revenue circle, Dhemdhema Pt-2, Khudnamari Pt-1, Hatidura, Suapata Pt-1, Suapata Pt-2, Suapata Pt-3, Kajaikata Pt-2, Sonaluguri, Mayarchar Pt-1 and Mayarchar Pt-2 villages are facing erosion due to the rise in the water levels of Tipkai, Hell, Brahmaputra and Gaurang rivers.

Silghagri Pt-1 village under Dhubri revenue circle and more than 3 Bigha land at Borkalia Surjomoni along with a school namely Chatlarpar ME School has been reported to be eroded at South Salmara part under Dhubri District.