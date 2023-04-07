4 Himalayan griffon vultures found dead in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 7: In a tragic incident, four Himalayan griffon vultures were allegedly found dead in a field near Chaygaon under the Kamrup district of Assam.

Reportedly, the carcasses of the four birds were discovered in a paddy field on Thursday by locals of Nowamati village in Chaygaon, about 41 kms from Guwahati.

Following the incident, a forest official team reached to the site and initiated an investigation. It was suspected that the Himalayan griffon vultures died from poisoning.

Earlier on January this year, 25 vultures were found dead under mysterious condition in state’s Sivasagar district.

It is believed that the vultures fell ill after feeding on a cattle carcass found a few meters away from the spot.