3rd phase of Gunotsav begins in Darrang District

Mangaldai Feb 16: Gunotsav is underway in Darrang district in its third phase from Thursday along with several other districts with a three-day programme. On the first day Gunotsav is held in altogether 412 schools out of the total of 1194 schools.

The maximum number of students to be covered in the complete programme is recorded as 1,40, 274.

Chandra Mohan Patowary, state Environment and Forest Minister and also the guardian minister of the district as an external evaluator has taken part in the Gunotsav on the first day in Sipajhar Higher Secondary, Mangaldai Town Boys' LP and Tengabari LP .

Darrang Deputy Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey has also taken part in Kamarpara LP , Debananda Satra LP and Radha Govinda Baruah LP school all under Sipajhar Elementary Education Block and assessed the quality of standard of learning of the students.

On the next two days the schools to be covered in Gunotsav are 396 and 386 respectively.