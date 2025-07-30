38 arrested in 24 hrs as Cachar police crack down on Silchar theft gangs

Silchar, July 30: The Cachar Police, on Tuesday, apprehended 38 individuals involved in a spate of burglary and street theft incidents that have hounded Silchar residents in recent months.

All 38 arrested individuals were produced in court on Tuesday evening.

The large-scale operation, conducted within a span of 24 hours, led to the recovery of a wide array of stolen property, including motorcycles, bicycles, gold ornaments, smartphones, wristwatches, batteries, and metal wires.

Addressing the press at the Silchar Sadar Police Station, Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta said the arrests were the result of coordinated raids by five special police teams, each headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

“We acted on a series of complaints filed by citizens in Silchar and surrounding areas. The evidence pointed to a disturbing pattern of theft driven by substance abuse,” Mahatta said.

The majority of the accused are reportedly drug addicts, underscoring the deepening nexus between rising drug addiction and petty crimes in the district.

“This operation is not the end. We will continue to intensify our efforts,” Mahatta assured, urging residents to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious movement in their localities.

While the successful police action brought a sigh of relief to many, it has not completely dispelled the anxiety looming over the city.

“Thefts have become a routine. Every week there’s news of another house being burgled. People are afraid even inside their own homes,” said a resident from Sonai Road, a locality frequently targeted by thieves.

Another local echoed similar concerns: “We appreciate the police action, but what about the future? The real issue is addiction—until that’s addressed, these incidents won’t stop.”

With the police mentioned about sustained operations, the crackdown is seen as a critical first step.