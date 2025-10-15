37th Morigaon District Day ends with boat rally, bhumi pujan for 25-ft Zubeen statue

Morigaon, Oct 15: The 37th Morigaon District Day concluded two-day celebration on October 14 with a grand event on the banks of the river Brahmaputra at Lahorighat.

The inaugural event was organised on October 13 under the guidance of district commissioner Anamika Tiwari and all the departments of the district took part in it.

The celebrations started with a tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg. Subsequently, a 10-member women’s team led by Debjani Bordoloi performed Borgeet, followed by Zikir and Jari performances by the Mairabari Samhata Shishu Unnayan Project.

The MLA from the Morigaon LAC, Ramakanta Dewri, and the MLA from the Lahorighat LAC, Dr Asif Mohammad Nazar, addressed the gathering at the event and highlighted the progress made by Morigaon district and outlines the plans to ensure more development in the future.

A grand boat rally was also organised on the river Brahmaputra to showcase the district’s tourism potential.

Utilising the occasion, district commissioner Anamika Tewari declared the Lahori Char as a picnic spot and invited people to visit and enjoy the natural beauty of the area along the bank of the Brahmaputra.

The event showcased the district’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and commitment to progress. The recognition of the Lahori Char as a picnic spot is expected to boost tourism in the district.

The chief executive member (CEM) of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, Jibon Konwar, representatives of the Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, and the secretary of the Asam Unnati Sabha, Atanu Sarma, were among those who took part in the open function.

The second day’s programme of the celebration started on Tuesday along the bank of the Charon Beel with hoisting of the ceremonial flag by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika. The minister formally performed the bhumi pujan for the proposed 25-feet-tall statue of Zubeen Garg along the bank of the Charon Beel.

Addressing the open meeting held on the occasion, Hazarika said that Morigaon is a developed district which boasts agricultural growth and satisfactory per capita income.

By Correspondent