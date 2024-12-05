₹378 Cr sanctioned to tackle Brahmaputra erosion in Dibrugarh: Pijush Hazarika

Dibrugarh, Dec 5: The government has sanctioned ₹378 crore to combat the persistent problem of soil erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh constituency.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika made the announcement during an inspection of erosion-affected areas in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Minister Hazarika reviewed the situation by travelling along the erosion-prone stretch from Nogaghuli to Paanchali in a boat and noted that work under the sanctioned project had already commenced this winter.

“The Water Resources Department has initiated permanent measures to mitigate soil erosion in Dibrugarh district during this winter season. Unlike temporary efforts during the monsoons, the work being done now will have long-term impact,” Hazarika said.

Highlighting the challenges posed during the rainy season, he explained, “During monsoons, we use geo bags and porcupine systems to hold the soil temporarily. However, the real restoration work begins in winter, and I am pleased to report significant progress.”

In addition to erosion control, Minister Hazarika inspected a massive pond under construction at Greenwood Tea Estate.

The pond, spanning 13 km in length and 150 metres in breadth, is designed for water conservation and could potentially channel excess water from the Brahmaputra in the future.

The Minister also addressed the severe erosion near Maijan, stating that around ₹45 crore would be required to restore the 2.5-km affected stretch.

“I have been informed of the gravity of the situation in Maijan, and I will ensure the necessary funds are sanctioned,” he assured.

Highlighting Dibrugarh’s importance to Assam, Hazarika reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the town and its residents from floods and erosion.

“Dibrugarh holds a special place in Assam, and we will leave no stone unturned to keep it safe and secure,” he concluded.





The Department of Water Resources has taken proactive measures to control floods in Dibrugarh. To address the erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River in the area, geo-bags have been installed along 2,500 meters under the NABARD-28 project. Additionally, a 1,300-meter-long… pic.twitter.com/Y1Ryq4hg7F — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) December 5, 2024



