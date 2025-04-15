372-yr-old 'Buka Bihu' celebrated with joy & tradition at Auniati Satra in Majuli

Majuli, April 15: The serene island of Majuli came alive with joyous celebrations as devotees and locals gathered at the Sri Sri Auniati Satra to mark the 372nd edition of the traditional Buka Bihu. A vibrant and ancient celebration, this Vaishnavite tradition has been in observance in every Assamese month of Bohag since the establishment of the Satra.

Buka Bihu stands apart from other Bihu festivities with its playful and spiritual practice of smearing mud, referred to locally as "buka", on one another’s bodies. Rooted in deep symbolism, this act is considered a gesture of brotherhood, humility, and harmony. “We apply mud to each other’s bodies as a symbol of unity.

“This celebration is more than just tradition, it’s about unity, joy, and remembering our roots. When we smear mud on each other, we wash away ego and embrace equality. Like the sadhus across India who wear ash or mud as a spiritual marker, we too engage in this tradition to express devotion and equality,” said a participant joyfully.

According to local beliefs, applying mud on this day ensures good health and protects from skin diseases for the year. The tradition is also seen as a lighthearted way to welcome the Assamese New Year with purity, laughter, and a strong sense of community.

The Satra's Vaishnavs, residents, and visiting devotees from across the region joined in the mud play with songs, laughter, and prayers, reflecting the spirit of collective celebration and shared cultural heritage. As one of the oldest ongoing traditions of the region, Buka Bihu continues to reinforce Majuli’s position as the cultural heart of Assam.