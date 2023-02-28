84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya

By The Assam Tribune
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya
X

Guwahati, Feb 28: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya's, Tura on Tuesday at 6:57 A.M, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

According to the NCS the earthquake was 29 km deep.

Notably, in less than five hours, there have been two earthquakes in the Northeast region, with the most recent being a 3.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Noney in Manipur this morning.




The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 28: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya's, Tura on Tuesday at 6:57 A.M, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

According to the NCS the earthquake was 29 km deep.

Notably, in less than five hours, there have been two earthquakes in the Northeast region, with the most recent being a 3.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Noney in Manipur this morning.




The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X