3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 28: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya's, Tura on Tuesday at 6:57 A.M, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

According to the NCS the earthquake was 29 km deep.

Notably, in less than five hours, there have been two earthquakes in the Northeast region, with the most recent being a 3.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Noney in Manipur this morning.





