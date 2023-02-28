3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 28: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya's, Tura on Tuesday at 6:57 A.M, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.
According to the NCS the earthquake was 29 km deep.
Notably, in less than five hours, there have been two earthquakes in the Northeast region, with the most recent being a 3.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Noney in Manipur this morning.
