3.67 lakh women dominate voter list in four constituencies of Jorhat

Jorhat, March 18: Altogether 7,11,747 voters will decide the fate of four LACs in Jorhat district on April 9 when the entire State goes to the polls. In Jorhat district, the four Assembly constituencies are Teok, Jorhat, Mariani and Titabar.

Addressing the media and representatives of various political parties at the conference hall of the Jorhat district commissioner’s office complex here on Monday, Jorhat district commissioner Jay Shivani said that out of the total number of voters in the four LACs, at least 3,67,406 were female voters in comparison to 3,44,339 male voters and two third gender voters.

The DC stated that the total number of voters in the 99-Teok LAC was 1,97,964, out of which 96,485 were male and 1,01,479 were female, while there was no third gender voter in the constituency. He informed that there were 249 polling stations in the Teok constituency.

In 100-Jorhat LAC, altogether 1,48,280 voters, including 70,897 males, 77,382 female and one third gender voter were registered. The number of polling stations in the constituency was 182.

Similarly, there were at least 1,64,989 voters registered in 101-Mariani LAC. Out of them, there were 80,156 males, 84,832 female and one third gender voter. The number of polling stations in the constituency is 210, the administration said.

At least 2,00,514 voters were registered in 102-Titabar LAC, out of which 96,801 were male and 1,03,713 female. In Titabar, no third gender voter was recorded. The number of polling stations in the constituency is 245.

Shivani said that altogether there would be 90 all-women polling stations and four model stations in the four constituencies. He said that district and co-district administrations had fully geared up to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner, and all necessary measures in this regard were underway.

He said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) took effect on Sunday after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, and that steps had been initiated to ensure complete adherence to the MCC by political parties and candidates.

The DC said that a round-the-clock control room has been opened for complaints regarding MCC violations and election expenditure.

The DC further stated that the cVIGIL app can be downloaded to lodge complaints, and action would be taken within 100 minutes. The complainant can track the status of the complaint through the app, he added.

He said that teams have been formed to prevent the use of money, muscle-power, or any other malpractice to influence voters, and they were already on the job.

“A close watch on social media and other media will be kept to prevent the spread of misinformation and paid news,” Shivani said, adding that political leaders were also advised to avoid any statements that could incite violence or make provocative or personal attacks.

Shivani said that per an ECI directive, voters who bring their mobile phones to the polling stations would not be allowed to take them inside, and instead, they must leave them at a mobile deposit facility, which has a capacity of 10 phones. He appealed to the voters to desist from carrying their mobiles to the booth entirely.