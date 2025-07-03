36-year-old man gets 20 years jail for raping minor in Nagaon

Raha, July 3: A special POCSO court in Nagaon has sentenced a 36-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge cum Special Judge POCSO Court Chitra Rani Saikia also fined the accused Rs. 10,000.

Citing the victim's mother's complaint, the POCSO court, on Wednesday, said the incident took place at Phulaguri under the Raha police station in 2021 when the accused, Santanu Saikia, raped the girl inside her house, taking advantage of the victim's parents absence.

The complaint also stated that Santanu threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to her parents.

"After investigation, the investigation officer Samar Jyoti Deka of Raha Police Station filed a chargesheet against the accused - case no. 265/2021 u/s 4 (2) of the POCSO Act. After hearing the lawyers and witnesses of both sides and observing the evidence, the court found the accused guilty of rape," the judge said.

"Three witnesses were produced in the court. Special Judge POCSO Saikia has punished the accused with a fine of Rs 10,000 in addition to 20 years of imprisonment," the investigation officer, Sub-inspector Deka, said to The Assam Tribune.

He further added that the entire fine would be given to the victim for her rehabilitation.