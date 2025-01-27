35-yr-old dies after falling into trench in Hatimura; body recovered 12 hrs later

Raha, Jan 27: A man died after falling into a trench with his motorcycle near the Brahmaputra River at Hatimura under Jakhalabandha police station on Sunday night.

Identified as 35-year-old Ajay Singh, his body was retrieved on Monday morning by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), following hours of effort after locals initially recovered his motorcycle from the 20-foot-deep trench.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

"The exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after the investigation is complete," said a police official. Singh's motorcycle, bearing registration number AS-02-AR-4969, has been taken into custody by the Jakhalabandha police station.

According to Nandalal Saha, a local resident, the incident occurred around 8 pm. "We received information about the mishap and rushed to the spot. The motorcycle was visible in the water with its lights on. Several locals and I managed to recover the bike, but we couldn’t locate the body at the time," he said.

The trench, located near the Hatimura embankment, was reportedly left unbarricaded by the Water Resources Department, which locals claim was the cause of the accident.

"If the eroded portion of the Hatimura embankment had been barricaded, this accident could have been avoided," a resident remarked, expressing anger over the negligence.

Singh, a resident of Rangloo, Kaliabar, is survived by his family, who are now mourning the tragic and preventable loss.