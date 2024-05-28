35 snakes rescued from newly constructed house in Assam's Nagaon

Guwahati, May 28: In a startling incident that has captivated social media, a total of 35 snakes were found and rescued from a newly constructed house in Kalibor, located in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The event unfolded when Sanjib Deka, a renowned snake rescuer famously known as the ‘Serpent Man,’ was called to the scene after several snakes were seen crawling.

The video documenting the rescue operation has now gone viral, showing Deka meticulously collecting the snakes. Initially, the snakes were coiled beneath a large rock, which was later gathered into a bucket.

Speaking to the media, Deka recounted the incident: "The house owner informed me about the presence of snakes and I reached the spot. I found that many snakes were crawling at the place. I recovered around 35 snakes crawling from a newly constructed toilet of the house. Later, I released the snakes at Joisagar Dalani area."