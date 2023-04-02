35 lakh families will be provided with Arunodoi scheme, assures Assam CM

Guwahati, April 2: New Arunodoi schemes will be provided to 35 lakh families, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during his visit to Tangla today.

A huge rally took place at Tangla High School where he spoke about various schemes to be provided to the people.

While addressing the gathering CM Sarma mentioned that currently 20 lakh families are availing benefits through the Arunodoi scheme and that the amount will be increased to Rs.1400. Apart from Arunodoi scheme ration cards will be given to 60 lakh new beneficiaries.

"From now on those with ration cards will get free treatment of Rs 5 lakh per annum in the hospital," CM stated.

Furthermore, each of the SHGs members will receive Rs 1000 for training to start their own business. Then each will be given Rs 10,000 each in a private bank account.

Moreover, a total of Rs 3000 crore will be given to women of SHGs. Loans for microfinance will also be repaid.

CM further mentioned that new recruits will start again in May after completing 1 lakh jobs and children studying in Class 9 will be given bicycles from now on.