3.5 earthquake hits Assam’s Darrang; tremors felt in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 17: A 3.5 magnitude of earthquake stuck Assam’s Darrang district on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit the district at 7.54 am with a depth of 20 km. It lasted for a few seconds.

The tremors of the quake were felt in other parts of Assam including Guwahati.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Darrang, Assam,” the NCS posted on X.