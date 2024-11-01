35 bird species found in Dighalipukhuri following bird count

Guwahati, Nov. 1: After the State government's move to chop down several trees in the Dighalipukhuri area for accommodating a flyover triggered a mass protest in the city, a bird count conducted by Assam Bird Monitoring Network (ABMN) in the area on Thursday found the presence of 35 bird species, including migratory ones.

The age-old trees on the banks of the historic water body have been the roosting and breeding space for the many avian species. The bird count was participated by 38 people from across the city.

"The trees around Dighalipukhuri are host to numerous bird species which also testify to their immense ecological importance. If we lose any of these trees, we will also lose the abode of many of these beautiful birds which thrive around the area," a participant said.

Reportedly, the bird count found around birds of 35 species.

Four migratory species - white wagtail, yellow-browed warbler, Taiga flycatcher and black kite (black-eared) were recorded on Thursday. The number and diversity of migratory species is expected to increase from December onwards.

The ABMN is an informal group that monitors and documents bird diversity in Assam through events like the Bihu Bird Count (BBC). Bihu Bird Count is a citizen science project hosted under Assam Bird Monitoring Network, in association with Bird Count India.

BBC follows a three-tier mechanism where State coordinators, District coordinators, and Local coordinators communicate in a nexus.

The Bihu Bird Count is institutionally affiliated to the M.C.College, Barpeta; IIT Guwahati, and College of Veterinary Sciences, Khanapara.