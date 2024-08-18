34 tea gardens receive Rs 2 Cr grants in phase II of Tourism Development Scheme

Guwahati, Aug 18: Thirty-four tea gardens across the state received sanction letters as part of the second phase of the government’s Assam Tea Tourism Development Scheme.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, on Saturday, handed out the letters to the beneficiaries who, under the scheme, will receive a financial grant of up to Rs 2 crore to enhance their infrastructure, including accommodation, amenities, and recreational activities.

“I had the pleasure of distributing sanction letters to 34 selected tea gardens under Phase II of the Assam Tea Tourism Development Scheme. This initiative, guided by the vision of @himantabiswa, is a significant stride towards transforming Assam’s tea heritage into a world-class tourism destination. By fostering socio-economic growth in rural communities and preserving our rich history, we are poised to see Assam's tea tourism flourish on the global stage,” Minister Baruah wrote on a popular micro-blogging website.

Earlier, 22 tea gardens in the state were aided under Phase I of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted that Assam has significant tourism potential, which has not been fully explored in the past due to various obstacles.

Furthermore, during the event, the minister, along with Tea Garden Management and other stakeholders, also engaged in a discussion to set up 2 lakh additional toilets (IHHL) and ensure potable drinking water for all tea garden households, aiming for complete saturation.





