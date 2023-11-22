Two APS officer arrested in connection to APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Nov 22: Among the 34 civil servant officers, two APS officers have been arrested in the 2014 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The arrested officers have been identified as Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah in connection to the matter.



The names of all 34 civil servants were implicated in the inquiry report of the Justice (retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.



Initially, when the APSC scam came to light in 2017–19, everyone, be it job seekers or the general public, lost faith in the government.



But the recent steps taken by the government towards those involved in the APSC scam have given hope to almost everyone.



Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh hinted about the arrest on Tuesday night by tweeting “As you sow, so shall you reap”.

