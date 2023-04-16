339-year-old 'Gosai Phurua' festival held at Guptakashi in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Apr 16: The third day of Rongali Bihu better known as Gosain Bihu has a special significance at Guptkashi Biswanath Ghat, around 10 kilometres from Biswanath Chariali town towards the south, under Biswanath sub division.

According to the 339-year-old tradition, the Gosai Phurua festival is held at Guptkashi Biswanath Ghat. Following the tradition that has been going on since the Ahom rule, Gosai or the deity is walked about 5 kilometres from the Shiva temple situated at Guptakashi Biswanath Ghat to Panibhoral village located on the north side.

Again, the Gosai is brought to the Biswanath Temple in a Kekora dola with religious rituals in the evening. This tradition is still maintained as before and a large number of devotees can be seen during this period where a large number of devotees from different parts throng Biswanath Ghat from the morning to offer Puja and also to take part in the festival.