33-year old bank officer from Silchar found dead inside train toilet in Karnataka

Silchar, March 27: Body of a 33-year-old bank officer, and a resident of Silchar, Ashok Roy Choudhury who was working with Union Bank of India at Shivamogga in Karnataka was recovered from Yeshwantpur bound train from Shivamogga on Sunday.

Sources informed that Police recovered the body locked inside the toilet of the train. Police suspects this to be a case of cardiac arrest.

Ashok had reportedly went missing as per his family sources. His wife, Anushka Roy Choudhury, who had reached Yeshwantpur station travelling from Silchar via Kolkata and was waiting for Ashok, had filed an FIR at the Yeshwantpur Railway Police having failed to establish any contact with Ashok since Saturday evening. Anushka who had came to Silchar for academic purposes told media persons that even Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had been contacted via Twitter with an appeal for urgent and immediate attention on the matter.

Meanwhile, sources informed that Ashok's family is yet to accept this as a case of cardiac arrest and they are awaiting for the post-mortem reports.