31.82% jump in Kamrup (M) road fatalities in November, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised a red flag over the alarming rise in road accidents and fatalities across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma attributed the increase in accidents to a combination of factors, including the rise in drunken driving, ongoing national highway construction, and deteriorating road conditions in certain areas.

Sarma revealed that districts such as Kamrup (M) and Nagaon have recorded significant variations in fatality statistics, with Kamrup (M) suffering a staggering 31.82% increase, while Nagaon managed a commendable 73% reduction.

In November, Kamrup (M), Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur saw the highest fatalities, while districts such as Karbi Anglong, Nalbari, and Nagaon experienced improvements.

In Guwahati, the situation remains dire, especially along the busy stretch between Jalukbari and Khanapara, which saw a 21% rise in fatalities.

Sarma pointed out the surge in drunken driving incidents after 10 pm, with many drivers failing to operate their vehicles safely. "People aged 60 and above are now afraid to drive in Guwahati because of the increasing incidents of drunken driving. This is a major concern that needs to be addressed," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the concerning trend in districts such as Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, and Kamrup (M), where fatalities had increased by more than 20%. In Dima Hasao, the rise was linked to accidents on the newly constructed Lumding-Umrangso road.

An emerging pattern that the Chief Minister noted is that road accidents tend to rise in areas where roads have been improved. The better roads, particularly in rural areas, often lead to higher speeds, resulting in self-inflicted accidents rather than collisions with other vehicles.

“Speed breakers are recommended at points where the village roads are curving, as commuters often hit the trees at the point when the roads are curving. Accidents on village roads are self fatalities and not collision between two or more vehicles,” said Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh.

CM Sarma stressed that speed breakers would soon be installed at key locations such as near schools, hospitals, and police stations to mitigate this risk.

Vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and tricycle commuters, account for a worrying 35% of fatalities in Assam, the Chief Minister further added.

To address this, Sarma called for the establishment of local road plans by District Road Committees (DRCs) to ensure the safety of these vulnerable groups.

Sarma also highlighted the disturbing rise in back-collision accidents and announced that reflective backlights would now be mandatory on all vehicles, with penalties for non-compliance.

In a bid to improve road safety, the state government is rolling out several initiatives. These include the installation of street cameras, construction of foot-over bridges at high-risk locations, and the electrification of highways.

The bid for tenders for a few of these projects are expected to be opened on December 27 and officials have stated that work is expected to begin from January 2025 onwards.

Following the review meeting on road safety, the key achievements include Assam being the only major state in the country to see a reduction in road accident fatalities, and a reduction of around 15% has been recorded in overall accidents and fatalities.

The review meeting chalked certain steps that the government plans to take to increase road safety in the state, which include: