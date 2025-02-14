305 infiltrators pushed back from Assam in past 7 months: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb. 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday stated that as of February 10, Assam government has pushed back 305 infiltrators from the state over the past 7 months.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring an infiltration-free Assam

Notably, a significant part those pushed back comprises of Bangladesh nationals.

Earlier, in January, the Chief Minister said that Assam and Tripura were witnessing a massive increase in infiltration attempts by Bangladesh nationals following unrest in the neighbouring country, which began in August 2024.

Sarma added that every day 20 to 30 cases of infiltration are reported in Assam and Tripura, with security forces actively pushing back infiltrators. He highlighted that approximately 1,000 individuals attempting to cross over were sent back in 2024.

The Chief Minister attributed the influx of Bangladesh nationals to the collapse of the textile industry in Bangladesh due to ongoing unrest. He further claimed that some textile company owners in India were encouraging infiltration to access cheap labour.

He also expressed concerns over the growing situation, stating that the Centre was equally worried.

"I have raised the matter in the North East Council meeting. I also discussed it with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Sarma said.

In December, the Chief Minister had stated that his government would take strong action against troublemakers from Bangladesh and others attempting to incite unrest in the state.

“A number of infiltrators and jehadi groups from Bangladesh have been arrested in recent days. While there will always be a few troublemakers, this government will take decisive steps against them. This is a bold government; it will not allow anyone to create a situation of anarchy in the state,” Sarma asserted.