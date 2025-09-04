3,000 bighas in Dima Hasao allocated to cement firm as per process, Assam govt tells HC

Guwahati, Sept 4: The State government told the Gauhati High Court that the "due process of law" was followed while allotting 3000 bighas of land to Mahabal Cement for setting up a cement factory in Dima Hasao district.

According to the government, construction activities will start only after necessary clearances are obtained from the Union Environment and Forest Ministry and the pollution control board.

State's Advocate General Devajit Saikia also submitted before the court a report prepared by a three-member committee constituted by the government to inquire into the land allotment, "its suitability, usability and implications thereof".

Saikia informed the court that the cement firm, a constituent of Trivikram Consortium, had applied for 6,000 bighas of land, and was granted 3000 bighas by the autonomous council in two parts for setting up an integrated cement factory.

"The land has been given on lease for a term of 30 years at the annual revenue rate of Rs 250 per bigha and one-time land premium at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per bigha," he said.

Saikia said that while the issue of forest and environment will come at a later stage after the land is acquired, it will be mandatory for the company to keep 34 per cent of the land as ‘green belt’ as per environmental norms.

Of the total land, 1782 bighas is expected to be effectively usable for plant operations, which will also include roads, railway sidings, environment facilities, solar plant, truck parking, residential area, besides a vacant open space of 554 bighas.

Saikia also insisted that the council authorities have full authority to allot land and the Ceiling Act is not applicable in the Sixth Schedule district.

"The final call (whether the firm can set up the plant) will be taken by the Central authorities. An elaborate exercise will be done before the clearances are issued by the regulatory agencies. Till the clearances are issued, not a single machine will move," he told the court.

The high court asked the petitioners in the case to respond to the affidavit filed by the government.