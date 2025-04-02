300-year-old Ulabari Bor Satra in Nalbari struggles for government support

Nalbari, April 2: Ulabari Bor Satra Narad Gosainghar, a Damodariya satra established nearly 300 hundred years ago on the bank of the river Pagladia at Ulabari village in Nalbari district, has remained neglected due to the apathetic attitude of the State government.

The government has provided financial assistance to even 100-year-old temples under the Assam Darpan scheme, but this satra has not received any assistance from the government so far.

The satra management committee has repeatedly approached the government but has not been able to obtain any financial assistance. Therefore, the satra has been rebuilt with donations from the common people even though most of the villagers concerned are very poor.

The management committee has alleged that the government has displayed no sense of responsibility towards preserving the 300-year-old heritage of this satra.

According to the management committee, the satra was built between 1714 and 1745 CE. The president of the management committee, Kailas Chandra Das, said that there is no detailed written information about the establishment of the satra, but the relevant copper plate indicates that it was built during the reign of Ahom king Siva Singha.

The satra was founded by a sage named Ghanshyam alias Narad. The satra is believed to have been known as Ulabari Bor Satra Narad Gosainghar after the sage.

The copper plate pertaining to the donation of land remained with the satra for centuries but was later submitted to the Guwahati-based Mahafezkhana (record room). Unfortunately, even the land on which the Satra was established was not in its own name.

In 2017, the then local MP, Bijoya Chakravarty, gave some money from her MP fund for repair of the satra, but the money was on the verge of being returned because the land concerned was not in the name of the satra.

Legend has it that once king Siva Singha visited this area and learned about this satra and came here. At that time, the satra had held a 'Deul' for the pleasure of the king. This 'Deul' is known as 'Raja Deul' because the month of Bohag falls at that time and it was held only for the pleasure of king.

'Raja Deul' was held in the satra until a few years ago. In addition, a special festival called 'Baranagaria Sewa' is held in the month of Phagun. The festival has already crossed 125 years since written records were kept. In addition, the satra has been holding 'Garakhiya Naam' in the month of Jeth. Satra management committee secretary Bhagawan Kumar told The Assam Tribune that Ghanshyam or Narad Muni's son had two wives. One of the wives settled in another satra at Raitkuchi. That satra still exists there.

Meanwhile, Kumar has requested the government to provide financial assistance for the development of the satra. There are many different ethnic groups which owe allegiance to this satra, but the devotees are economically weak. The satra has been rebuilt with their donations but no further development is possible now. As such, government assistance has become very important for preservation of this historic satra.

- By Ramen Kalita