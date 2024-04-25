3 ‘overground workers’ of ULFA (I) held in Assam Rifles convoy ambush case

Tinsukia, Apr 25: Three ‘overground workers’ of banned militant outfit ULFA (I) were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the ambush of an Assam Rifles convoy in Tinsukia district earlier this month, a police statement said.

A search operation has also been launched to find the body of an ULFA cadre, purportedly killed in retaliatory firing during the ambush, which was buried in the area, it added.

A convoy of 31 Assam Rifles, coming from Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh towards Margherita in Tinsukia (Assam), was fired upon by suspected militants in Makumpani forest area on April 16, in which one personnel of the paramilitary force was injured.

Security forces opened retaliatory fire, in which the militants were also suspected to have sustained injuries.

The ULFA (I) later claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that ‘Operation Pratishodh’ was carried out to avenge the death of two of its cadres.

Tinsukia Police, in a statement, said the three persons, all from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, were apprehended in a joint operation with the police force of the neighbouring state and Assam Rifles.

It said one of the arrested persons had provided logistics support, ration and acted as the guide for the ULFA cadres in the execution of the ambush.

The other two had helped in the exit of the militants and provided local support and guidance.

“It has been learnt that one ULFA cadre died in retaliatory firing by Assam Rifles and was buried by other militants in the nearby forest area. Efforts are underway to recover the dead body of slain cadre and hand it over to the family members,” police said.

It also added that at least three ULFA cadres were injured during retaliatory fire and have been evacuated to ULFA camps in Myanmar.

The three accused persons have identified the ULFA cadres who were part of the ambush and further joint search operation is underway with Assam Rifles, Army and Arunachal Pradesh Police to apprehend them, the statement added.