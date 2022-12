3 more students arrested over Dibrugarh University ragging incident

Guwahati, Dec 9 (IANS) Three more students of the Dibrugarh University have been arrested for their alleged role in ragging of a student named Anand Sharma, who eventually jumped off a two-storey building of a hostel to save himself from the harassment.

A total of 10 students have been arrested for their involvement since the incident took place.



The students who were arrested on Thursday were identified as Kamleswar Chutia, Galab Deka, and Kamal Krishna Kakoti. T



Also on Thursday, the university's anti-ragging committee rusticated Kakoti, who was pursuing his Masters in mathematics, and also debarred him from taking admission in any institution for three years.



Meanwhile, Poban Gogoi, a B.Ed student, and Chitrabon Baruah, a BCA third semester student, were also rusticated for a year.



Earlier, four additional students were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled from the institute, along with three wardens of the Padmanath Gohain Barua hostel, where the incident took place, who were suspended due to negligence in their duties.

The victim, Anand Sharma, an M.Com first-semester student, sustained severe injuries after jumping off the building.

He had to undergo surgery and is currently being treated at a hospital.