Assam

3 including minor killed in explosion at brick kiln in Cachar

By The Assam Tribune
3 including minor killed in explosion at brick kiln in Cachar
Silchar, Dec 2: At least three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed when a high chimney at a brick factory exploded in Assam's Cachar district on Friday.

As per sources, the horrific incident took place at a brick kiln in Lakhipur in Kalain area. Over 15 people were injured, they were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

According to reports, the chimney which was active exploded after a fire broke out.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.


