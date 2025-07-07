3 Assam rivers flowing above danger level; Golaghat, Numaligarh, Sivasagar severely hit

New Delhi, July 7: Three river sites in Assam are facing a "severe flood situation" while 19 locations across the country have crossed warning levels, according to the daily flood bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Monday.

In Assam, the Dhansiri (South) River at Golaghat and Numaligarh, along with the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district, have been reported to be in severe flood condition. In total, seven rivers in Assam have crossed warning levels at multiple monitoring points.

In Numaligarh, thousands of people remain affected by flooding in several areas, with many confined to their homes. The Dhansiri River breached a sluice gate at Kenduguri, triggering widespread inundation.

Beyond Assam, flood concerns have also emerged in other parts of the country. Four river sites in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Odisha, and one in Madhya Pradesh are reported to be in above-normal flood conditions.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaghra River at Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya, and the Ganga River at Farrukhabad and Badaun have breached warning levels. Bihar is witnessing rising waters in the Burhi Gandak and Kosi rivers.

The total number of sites above warning level stands at 19, the CWC bulletin said.

With heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for north-eastern and eastern India over the coming days, the flood situation could further deteriorate. The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur.





