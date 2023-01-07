2nd edition of Kokrajhar Literary Festival begins at Bodofa Cultural complex

KOKRAJHAR, Jan.7: The 2nd edition of Kokrajhar Literary Festival began with great enthusiasm at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, near the bank of Gaurang River Chandamari in Kokrajhar. The festival is being organized by the BTR government.

Chief Executive Member of BTR Promod Boro on January 6 inaugurated the three-day long Kokrajhar Literary Festival 2023 with theme of “Literature for Peace & Harmony” by lighting the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister U.G. Brahma, Prof. Anil Boro, chairman organizing committee and other invited guests and dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Promod Boro said that the festival was a platform to engage in the pursuit of literary excellence and promote peace through literature, a non-aligned platform, committed to providing an open and liberal forum for debates and discussion to foster progressive discourses. This festival brings the writers, thinkers and activists in one platform to share their views and opinions, he said.

Kokrajhar and the entire region were stigmatised and known as a trouble torn zone, a region infested with violence and ethnic clash. But after signing the last Bodo Peace Accord in 2020, peace and tranquillity, healthy social and political environment have prevailed in the region, he further added.

In his keynote address U.G. Brahma expressed gratitude to the festival organising committee as well as the BTC Administration for adopting the theme “Literature for Peace & Harmony” and providing a platform for emerging and seasoned writers of different nationalities and languages to showcase their talents. "I am confident that the BTR Government will be able to spread the message of peace and harmony to the rest of the world through the 2nd Kokrajhar Literary Festival, thereby promoting peace, and harmony in the region across all cultures and segments of society," he said. .

Prof. Ramesh Chandra Bharadwaj, VC, Maharshi Valmiki Sanskrit University, Haryana attended the inaugural session as chief guest. Dr. Sreenivasa Rao, Secretary Sahitya Akademi, Assam Sahitya Sabha president Dr. Kuladhar Saikia, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, renowned author, Arunachal Pradesh attended the session as special guests. President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha Toren Boro, ABSU President Dipen Boro, Monica Banerjee, CEO, Interglobe Foundation among others also attended the inaugural session.

Poetry and story reading sessions, panel discussion of literary bodies, prayer for peace & harmony, illumination of candle lights, drama and cultural performance were also held during the first day of the festival in which authors from different languages and literature across India and abroad were participated.