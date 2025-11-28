297 MoUs worth Rs 2.77 lakh Cr signed at Advantage Assam 2.0: Minister Bimal Borah

Guwahati, Nov 28: As many as 297 MoUs worth a total of Rs 2,77,438.97 crore were signed by different departments of the State government during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025.

This was stated by Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah in a written reply during the Question Hour in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday in response to a query by BJP MLA Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan.

Borah said that 70 of those MoUs worth a total of Rs 1,20,958.93 crore have already been implemented.

The Minister said that another 2,678 agreements valued at Rs 7,122.24 crore were entered into at the District Industries and Commercial Centres during the summit. Of these, 494 have already been grounded, and another 1,174 are in process.

Borah said that Assam has been actively engaged in seeking private investments and creating employment during the last four years.

“This has made the State an attractive investment destination, as was demonstrated during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit,” he added.

In another written reply to a question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, the Minister said that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Assam has increased in recent times.

He stated that Assam received FDI equity of 11.19 million (USD) in 2020-21, USD 4.4 million in 2021-22, USD 2.09 million in 2022-23, USD 0.23 million in 2023-24, USD 2.36 million in 2024-25, and USD 16.81 million so far in 2025-26.





By

Staff Correspondent